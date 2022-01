HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 900 Duke Energy customers in the Aynor and Galivants Ferry areas were without power Sunday morning, the utility said.

According to an outage map on Duke Energy’s website, the outage affecting 858 customers was caused by “fallen trees or limbs damaging our equipment.”

The outage was first reported at 9:21 a.m., and crews have been assigned to make repairs. The estimated restoration time is 12:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the website.

Count on News13 for updates.