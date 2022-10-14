GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The family at the center of a “nightmare” Garden City vacation rental now has a partial refund as well as a future free vacation.

The Collins family spend a week inside a recently renovated Garden City rental home in September and said it fell short of expectations. Conditions were so rough the family called for a building inspection.

Georgetown County posted a list of safety concerns in a violation notice and issued a stop-work order.

The family booked the vacation through Sea Star Realty, which initially only offered to return $500 of the nearly $6,000 for the rental.

Since News13’s report, the family was given half its money back. Also because of our story, Bask Away Vacation Rentals gifted the family an entire week free at one of its properties next year.

“We saw your story on the news and we said ‘What a shame,” said Brian Dilascia with Bask Away Property Management. “We thought it would be nice to remedy that to turn a bad situation and turn it good, so of course we reached out to you and then to Bill to see what we could do and we came to a nice arrangement for him.”

“We walked away with a bad taste in our mouths, but since then, Brian and his team have come forward and given us a week that we’ve already gotten scheduled for March,” Bill Collins said. “I can tell you our family is very, very excited.”

“We never thought that we would have someone like him and his team come forward and offer us a week at the beach,” Collins said. “We felt like we just got really taken advantage of and then he turned a bad situation for us into a very good situation.”

“We just said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we were able to turn that situation around for a family?’ Dilascia said. “Hopefully to have them return to the beach and to continue to spread good words about the Grand Strand that we’re happy to be associated with.”

The value of the Collins family’s upcoming free vacation is roughly $4,000.