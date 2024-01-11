HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Family Justice Center is opening Horry County’s first shelter for domestic violence victims later this year.

It serves women, men and families in domestic violence situations.

The center said its outgrown its current three-bedroom Georgetown shelter. The new shelter is something many people have been waiting for since the center first announced the expansion in 2019.

Debi DeBruyn, the new executive director who took over for Kim Parsons, said the shelter will be based in Conway to serve all of Horry County.

“I know people are anxious and I just want to make sure that everybody knows that, so are we, and we’re ready and we know it’s much needed,” DeBruyn said.

Current plans include a residential building, an office building for staff, a playground and an electric security gate.

Inside the residential building there are 16 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a kitchen and living room. It can house up to 18 people.

DeBruyn said a facility of this size is necessary because 70% of its clients come from Horry County.

“We are planning and building this so that it can grow,” she said. “Not that we’re wanting it to have to grow and want to have to serve more but you know as the community grows and I know this area is growing very rapidly, we are really being diligent at making sure that we can grow with it.”

DeBruyn said through donations and grants, the shelter almost has enough to cover the $3-4 million construction cost, but it will eventually need more to help with daily operations.

She said having a shelter in such a central location will make it easier on families with kids in school and provide a safe haven for victims.

“The shelter is just temporary. It’s not a place that they’re going to live forever by any stretch in the imagination, but it provides that safe, comforting, peaceful transition to get away from the abuser until we can begin to work through the trauma and work on resources to stabilize that family,” DeBruyn said.

She said the project will now go to bid to find a general contractor and soon begin construction.