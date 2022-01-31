Family of missing Horry County man pleads for help

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The search continues for missing Horry County man Ralph Whitehead, who was last seen Friday morning in the Forestbrook area.

Whitehead’s family said he had open-heart surgery in October. Since then, his wife, Dina, said he hasn’t been feeling well. A family member said he might be having similar symptoms to PTSD, which might have caused him to run off.

“He’s a very active man, but after his surgery, he just wasn’t active at all, and I think it started to bother him that he couldn’t do what he was used to doing,” his wife said. said.

She said her 61-year-old husband just leaving would be very much out of character.

Ralph Whitehead is about 5-foot-3 weighs about 130 pounds and has an English accent. He was last seen near Camden Drive wearing black pants, and a blue-toned gray t-shirt.

Horry County Police used a helicopter, dive teams, and searchers on foot looking for Ralph all day on Monday. Since he went missing, family friends and neighbors have conducted search parties.

“Saturday, we had over 20 to 30 people out here, and these people don’t even know my husband and they took the time out of their day to go look for my husband,and I am totally blessed by that,” Dina Whitehead said.

Late Monday afternoon, an HCPD spokesperson said “the search for Mr. Whitehead has concluded for the day, but the investigation continues and detectives will follow up on any leads or tips received.”

Dina Whitehead is urging anyone with information to call Horry County police at 843-248-1520.

A family member said they are also asking anyone who has a drone to help with the search.