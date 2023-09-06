HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a man who died in a crash on the Intracoastal Waterway near Burcale Road in June is suing the driver of the boat, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 28, alleges that Matthew Brown was intoxicated while driving a jon boat that hit a dock on June 19. Jacob Williams, 26, was thrown from the boat. His body was found the next day.

The lawsuit said that Williams and two other people were in the boat that Brown was driving.

Williams’ family said in the lawsuit that Brown was “negligent, willful, reckless, grossly negligent” in that he operated a boat too fast for conditions and failed to maintain a proper lookout.

The family is suing for punitive damages that will be determined by a jury, according to the lawsuit. They also allege that Brown’s acts are the “direct and proximate cause of Jacob Williams’ death.”

Brown was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on July 5 after the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources charged him with felony boating under the influence and obstructing justice, online jail records show. He was released on July 5 on a $25,000 bond.