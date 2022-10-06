HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — FedEx will make a $64 million investment in the Fantasy Harbour area of Horry County, according to officials.

A new facility is located at the site of the former Freestyle Music Park. The company will get a discounted tax rate of 6% for a 20-year period, according to documents presented Tuesday night at the Horry County Council meeting.

FedEx filed a permit application in February for a 251,000-square-foot building at the site of the former Freestyle Music park. The plans called for spending about $12 million on construction.

The ordinance, which was previously only referred to as “Project Crestfield,” says the project is expected to result “in the aggregate investment in real and personal property of at least $63,976,600.”

FedEx told News13 in a statement Thursday that it plans to begin FedEx Ground operations at the new warehouse on Theater Drive “In time for the busy holiday season.”

The distribution center will have both full- and part-time employees, according to FedEx. The company also said it would contract for package pickup and delivery services “with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.”

FedEx said it chose the site due to its easy access to major highways.

In July 2021, the Horry County Planning Commission approved the expansion of a distribution district at the site, which is located near the interchange of Highway 501 and George Bishop Parkway. The property was formerly home to the Freestyle Music Park, which closed in 2009 after opening in 2008 under the name Hard Rock Park.

Efforts to redevelop the property have been ongoing for several years. In October 2019, the property’s owners asked county officials to rezone the land so that it could be used for warehousing and a distribution district. Previously, zoning rules only allowed it to be used as an amusement park.