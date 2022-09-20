HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Pines RV Resort manager has been indicted for a nearly $1 million fraud scheme in which he’s accused of issuing fraudulent refunds to himself, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Troy Benjamin Bittner, 53, of Myrtle Beach, was indicted on five counts by a federal grand jury in Florence on five counts, according to a news release. Over the course of a 26-month window, Bittner allegedly issued refunds of more than $800,000 to himself.

Bittner is accused of using the resort’s electronic payment system to initiate refunds for customers, but instead of sending the refunds to the credit cards on file for the customers, he allegedly issued the refunds to his own personal credit cards, according to the release.

“Although certain guests stayed at Carolina Pines, Bittner would nonetheless use the electronic payment system to initiate a refund as if those guests had cancelled their reservations,” according to the news release.

Bittner could face up to 20 years in federal prison if he’s convicted.

The case is under investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, according to the release.