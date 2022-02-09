FEMA sees record requests for flood-mitigation grant programs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday it received a record-breaking amount of funding requests in 2021 for flood mitigation grant programs.

Some of those could directly help Horry County, where officials sought funding from two grant programs — the Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant and the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant.

April O’Leary of Horry County Rising, a grass-roots group focused on protecting local communities and the environment, said the BRIC grant “really affords us the opportunity to look forward in the future and mitigate flooding as opposed to rebuilding, re-existing.”

She said Horry County is aggressively pursuing funding opportunities to help with flood mitigation, but the competition is fierce.

FEMA made $1.16 billion available from the two grant programs in the fiscal year 2021, including $1 billion in BRIC grants. It received over $4 billion dollars in requests. For the FMA grant program, $160 million was made available, and FEMA received $534 million in requests.

“We’ve set up this dynamic where Horry County is literally competing with you know 52 states and tribal territories across the United States,” O’Leary said.

Locally, the BRIC and FMA grants would be used for things like the Socastee buyout program and the Pee Dee river systems flood-risk study.

O’Leary said the county might not get all the money it asked for but any amount helps because of how the local risk is for flooding.

“You can flood because of a beaver, you can flood because of a stormwater obstruction, you can flood because, you know, we got five inches of rain and a thunderstorm in a short period of time,” O’Leary said. “So these monies really are going to be prioritized into those communities where we’re seeing impacts.”

O’Leary added that funding might be available elsewhere if the grants are not awarded to the county.

“Families are losing tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands in some case of money,” she said.

FEMA said it will release a more-detailed analysis of the applications that were received in the coming weeks.