HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a bedroom and multiple units of a residential complex had to be evacuated early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 4:56 a.m. to Pace Village in the 200 block of Whitty Drive. The was contained to a bedroom, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Myrtle Beach and Conway fire departments also responded.