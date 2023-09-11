HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a bedroom and multiple units of a residential complex had to be evacuated early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR responded at 4:56 a.m. to Pace Village in the 200 block of Whitty Drive. The was contained to a bedroom, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Myrtle Beach and Conway fire departments also responded.
