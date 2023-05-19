HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported after eight units of an apartment complex in the Forestbrook area were damaged by a fire early Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called out at 3:05 a.m. to fight the fire in the 800 block of Burcale Road. HCFR posted on social media at 4:55 a.m. that the fire was under control. All lanes of traffic on Burcale Road were blocked while crews battled the blaze.

News13 photo / Alec Daniels

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

Residents affected by the fire are being offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina, HCFR said.

In addition to HCFR, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, the Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety assisted at the scene.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

