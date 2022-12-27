HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a multi-unit building early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which damaged two units of the building on Crab Pond Court in Carolina Forest, HCFR said. Crews responded at 4:07 a.m. and quickly brought the fire under control.
It’s unclear how many people were affected by the fire, but HCFR said those displaced by the fire will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.