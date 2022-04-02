HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Saturday morning after fire damaged a building near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:55 a.m. to a fire on the 6000 block of Pauley Swamp Road.

No other information was immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates