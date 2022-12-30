HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two buildings and several vehicles were damaged by fire Thursday afternoon near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 2:13 p.m. to the fire, which covered approximately two acres near the 3000 block of Vick Road.
A residence, an abandoned structure and several vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported, HCFR said.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.