HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two buildings and several vehicles were damaged by fire Thursday afternoon near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:13 p.m. to the fire, which covered approximately two acres near the 3000 block of Vick Road.

A residence, an abandoned structure and several vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported, HCFR said.

No additional information was immediately available.

