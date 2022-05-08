HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a Conway-area home early Sunday morning and resulted in one person being treated for smoke inhalation, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 3:36 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Old Railroad Road. In addition to the home, a camper and other vehicles were damaged in the fire.

Crews treated one person at the scene for smoke inhalation, HCFR said. Two people are also receiving assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

No other information was immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.

The Conway Fire Department assisted at the scene. Count on News13 for updates.