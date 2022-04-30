AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Saturday morning damaged a home in Aynor, but there were no injuries according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 4:10 a.m. to the 3000 block of Bakers Chapel Road, which was closed to traffic while crews worked to put out the fire.

No additional information was immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.