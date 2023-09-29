HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A home in Horry County was heavily damaged in an overnight fire, but there were no injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 12:29 a.m. Friday to the fire at the home on Osprey Cove Loop in the Burgess community.

The house “sustained significant fire and smoke damage,” HCFR said. Individuals displaced by the fire will be offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

No additional information was immediately available. The cause of this fire will be under investigation.