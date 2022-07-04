HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A family in Horry County is getting help from the American Red Cross after their mobile home was damaged by fire early Monday morning, authorities said.
No one was hurt in the fire on Newton Road near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which was called out at 2:01 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available, and the fire remains under investigation.
