HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a mobile home near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR crews were dispatched at 12:31 a.m. to the fire on Rebel Ridge Road northeast of the city. No one was hurt, but two people were displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
This fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.