HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a mobile home near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched at 12:31 a.m. to the fire on Rebel Ridge Road northeast of the city. No one was hurt, but two people were displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

This fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.