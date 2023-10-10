HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire caused heavy damage to a vacant Loris-area home Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported in the fire at the home on Sunshine Road, HCFR said. Crews were called to the area at about 8:50 a.m.

The home was “heavily involved with fire” when firefighters arrived, HCFR said.

Horry County police and Loris fire units assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.