HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a car early Thursday morning near Loris, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was called at 7:21 a.m. to the 3000 block of Daisy Road.
No additional information was immediately available.
