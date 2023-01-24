HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a Conway-area home Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called at 8:05 p.m. to a “fully-involved residential structure fire” on Sadie Circle, HCFR said.
There were no injuries, but two people living in the home were displaced and are getting assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.
The fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.