HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a Conway-area home Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 8:05 p.m. to a “fully-involved residential structure fire” on Sadie Circle, HCFR said.

There were no injuries, but two people living in the home were displaced and are getting assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.