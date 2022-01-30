Fire destroys Conway-area home; Red Cross assisting one person

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire near Conway on Sunday destroyed a home and displaced one person, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:55 a.m. to the home on Kinlaw Lane. The home was fully involved when crews arrived, but firefighters quickly brought it under control and no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is assisting the person who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.