Fire destroys Conway-area home; Red Cross assisting one person

Horry County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire near Conway on Sunday destroyed a home and displaced one person, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:55 a.m. to the home on Kinlaw Lane. The home was fully involved when crews arrived, but firefighters quickly brought it under control and no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is assisting the person who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com