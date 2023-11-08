HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to a two-alarm house fire in the Loris-area on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 3:04 p.m. to a home on Memory Lane, HCFR said. Officials do not think the house was occupied at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and displaced residents will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina.