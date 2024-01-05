BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) — A mobile home in Horry County was destroyed by fire Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened on Ole Bellamy Drive in the Bucksport community. HCFR said its crews responded at 9:02 a.m. and that Georgetown County Fire & EMS was called out to help battle the fire.

The mobile home was “heavily involved with fire” when crews arrived. HCFR said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone displaced by the fire will be offered assistance by the American Red Cross of South Carolina. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.