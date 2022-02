HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being assisted by the American Red Cross after a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning on Landmark Road near Conway, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:54 a.m., and no injuries were reported, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

No other information was immediately available. The Conway Fire Department and Horry County police assisted at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.