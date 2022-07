HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lightning struck a tree in Horry County Monday afternoon, igniting a fire that destroyed a shed, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called out at 1 p.m. to the fire in the 1000 block of Log Cabin Road west of Loris.

No one was hurt in the fire. The Loris Fire Department assisted on the call.

