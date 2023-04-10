MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters were called to a resort on N. Ocean Boulevard Monday about a near drowning, a spokesman said.
Capt. Jonathan Evans said the department was called to the Palms Resort at 2500 N. Ocean Boulevard about a possible drowning but could not provide additional details.
A News13 reporter talked to an employee, who said that he and the boy’s father gave him CPR and that he was responsive when paramedics arrived.
No additional information was immediately available.
