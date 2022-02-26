HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters saved a family’s guinea pig Saturday after a fire broke out at their home on Sebring Lane.

Crews were dispatched at 3:58 p.m. to the fire, which was quickly contained to the room where it start, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Crews grabbed the guinea pig and brought it outside during the fire, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.