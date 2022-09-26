ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire damaged early Monday morning damaged a business in Atlantic Beach and injured a first responder, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue teams responded at 3:17 a.m. to the fire in the 300 block of 30th Avenue South.

The injured first responder was taken to the hospital, HCFR said, but no information about the person’s injuries was immediately available, HCFR said.

Crews quickly got the fire under control but remained at the scene until about 5:30 a.m. Atlantic Beach police also assisted.

Officials have not said what started the fire, which remains under investigation.

