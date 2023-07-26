NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An unresponsive man pulled from the ocean last week in Cherry Grove has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Michael Letzkus, 30, of Sanford, Florida, died Saturday at Seacoast Hospital where he was taken after rescuers pulled him out of the ocean on July 19, Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. He died of asphyxiation due to drowning.

Some beachgoers found him floating facedown in the water at about 5:10 p.m. near 54th Avenue N., authorities said. Rescuers then pulled him out and performed CPR and used a defibrillator device on him before he was taken to the hospital.