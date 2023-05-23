HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday morning after Horry County police say a Foresbrook-area home was hit by bullets in what appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded at about 5:45 a.m. to Zinnia Drive after getting a report of shots being fired, police said Monday morning in a Facebook post. That led police to ask for the public’s help in finding a small gray SUV.

“The suspect vehicle reportedly came from the direction of Brookline Drive around 5:45 a.m. Monday,” HCPD said, describing the color of the SUV as either dark gray or flat gray.

According to a police report obtained by News13, officers later stopped a vehicle on International Drive but determined that neither the driver nor the vehicle was involved in the incident.

During the investigation, the report said officers found bullet holes inside the Zinnia Drive home and an unspecified number of shell casings on Canna Trail near Bellis Drive and on Canna Trail closer to Zinnia Drive.

No additional information was immediately available.

