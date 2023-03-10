HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County middle-school student is facing charges after allegedly calling authorities on Thursday and saying his school was “about to get shot up,” according to a police report obtained by News13.

Horry County police were called to Forestbrook Middle School, which had already been placed on lockdown, and detained the student after finding him in a classroom with other students, the report said.

After searching the student’s book bag, officers found a cellphone in his pocket with a number that matched the one that was used to call in the threat to dispatch, the report said.

The student was issued a juvenile summons and charged with making a false complaint to law enforcement and misuse of 911, the report said. He was then released to the custody of his parents, who came to the school and talked with detectives.

The student will also be disciplined by school officials, the report said.

Forestbrook Middle School Principal Melissa Rutenberg sent a notification to parents after the incident describing the incident as a “hoax threat.”

“Upon further investigation, Horry County police determined the matter to be a hoax threat,” Rutenberg said. “Our first priority for students is safety. Severe consequences regarding this behavior will be followed. The juvenile responsible was apprehended and charged by law enforcement.”