FORESBROOK S.C. (WBTW) — Some residents in the Forestbrook area said they experienced flooding last week like they’ve never seen before.

Dan Capozzoli lives in the Longwood Lakes community off of Burcale Road and he’s blaming the excessive flooding on a paved-over drain pipe next to the property.

Capozzoli said he’s lived here for four years but has neighbors who’ve lived here for 20. They told him they’d never seen flooding like this before.

“It was a little bit amusing at first, but then we got a little worried when it started getting close to the garages and if we had gotten any additional rain, we could have gotten water into our building which would have been a catastrophe for us,” Capozzoli said.

He said the next day he drove along Burcale Road to check out the drains and found they were paved over.

On the other side, a pipe almost clogged to the top with mud.

“I talked to the Myrtle Beach road department and they said it wasn’t theirs, it was a state road so they gave me a number to call the state and they said that they filed a complaint and that they would let everybody know who could take care of it and they would get back to me but they never have and I am afraid it’s going to happen again,” Capozzoli said.

Capozzoli said he had that conversation with the South Carolina Department of Transportation on Monday.

“I think they need to come out immediately and break up that blockage and maybe dredge that crevice a little bit more because it’s getting filled in with mud regardless of the fact that they paved it over,” Capozzoli said.

News13 reached out to SCDOT regarding the issue and they said they assessed the drainage along Burcale Road Tuesday and found that the pipes and ditches along the road were found open and functioning properly.