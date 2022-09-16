COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday.

Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release.

“I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell as the Chief of Staff,” Christy A. Hall, secretary of transportation, said in a statement. “This agency has made incredible progress on our Strategic 10-year plan and I know Justin’s leadership in this capacity will further the SCDOT’S initiatives.”

Powell has a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as well as a Bachelor’s degree from Wofford College in Spartanburg.

Powell previously held an assistant county administrator position in Horry County and has worked in other local government agencies such as the City of Greenville and Dorchester County, according to SCDOT.

SCDOT has also announced its new Acting Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration.

Madeleine Hendry has served as Chief of Financial Planning since 2019, according to the release. Hendry has also served as the Chief of Professional Services and Project Fund Manager along with other senior roles since 2014.

Hendry’s new role includes managing a $2.7 billion budget and directing the agency’s financial, information technology and local government functions that support the construction and maintenance of the South Carolina highway system, according to the release.

“Ms. Hendry has a long track record of supporting the 10-year plan to assure successful implementation and I have every confidence she will continue the progress we have seen since 2017,” Hall said.

Hendry holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Winthrop University in Rock Hill and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

She has held numerous managerial positions in finance, procurement and information technology.