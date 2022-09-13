HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran.

Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack.

Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. He also earned several medals and awards during his military career and was a deacon in his church for more than 24 years.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel, three children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.





Photos courtesy of family members

His funeral was Saturday at the McNeil Chapel Church in Longs. United Funeral Home in Loris was in charge of arrangements, and a complete obituary is available online.