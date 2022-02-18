Former Horry County Schools spokesperson fired for ‘truthfully’ revealing project information, lawsuit claims

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former spokeswoman for Horry County Schools claims she was forced out of her position and ultimately fired after providing the media with information regarding construction projects, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Teal Britton said she was fired for being truthful when responding to media requests for information regarding contracts for First Floor’s “Energy Positive Schools,” according to the lawsuit. She said she was also told to charge “excess amounts” for Freedom of Information Act requests — used to obtain public documents — to discourage media outlets from asking about contracts issued for building new schools in 2015.

School officials faced questions about the selection in 2015 when they ignored a consultant’s advice and awarded $220 million in contracts to the company, which submitted the most expensive proposal, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims then-Board Chairman Joe Defeo, who has since died, got angry with her for releasing a statement about the “absence of records pertaining to subcontractors and their fees for the building project,” according to the lawsuit. The statement said the public had the right to know how money was being spent on contractors.

The lawsuit accuses Defeo of signing the contracts despite not having the authority to do so. Those contracts said First Floor was responsible for maintaining records of its subcontractors. The company was to provide that information to the district when asked, but the lawsuit says Britton was told by the CEO of the company “I can hire who I want and I can pay them what I want.”

Britton said her compliance with the Freedom of Information Act led the district to assigning her to a new role as the director of internal communications and staff engagement between July and September 2017 to “reduce the frequency upon which she would be called upon to reply to public information requests appropriately, lawfully, and dutifully,” according to the lawsuit.

Britton claims she was then criticized for “minor perceived infractions” and was the subject of “nit-pickiness” for the rest of the 2018-2019 school year, according to the lawsuit.

In August 2019, Britton had bronchitis and missed an assignment that could’ve easily been made up, according to the lawsuit. The district demanded a doctor’s note — despite policy that didn’t require one unless 10 consecutive days were missed due to illness.

Britton accuses the district of then excluding her from administrative meetings that were necessary to do her job.

In May 2020, Britton was called to meet with her supervisor and was told she could either resign or be terminated, according to the lawsuit. Britton said she wouldn’t resign because she didn’t do anything that warranted a resignation or termination.

Britton was eventually placed on administrative leave after her supervisor falsely claimed he wasn’t aware of an interaction between her and Coastal Carolina University, according to the lawsuit.

On June 16, 2020, Britton was again asked to resign or be terminated. Several days later, Britton wrote a letter to Superintendent Rick Maxey, explaining why it was not warranted, according to the lawsuit.

Britton said she heard nothing from the district until July 30, 2020, when she was told her leave was over and that she could set a time to retrieve her belongings while being supervised, according to the lawsuit. She requested an appeal hearing, which she claims never happened.

On Aug. 6, 2020, Britton was given a formal termination letter, according to the lawsuit. She claims her rights were violated because she was terminated without a hearing.

Britton is seeking an unspecified amount of lost wages, diminished earning capacity and lost benefits.

Horry County Schools told News13 it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.