HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Horry County Schools teacher who was on trial for a deadly DUI crash in October 2021 was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday.

Michael Oerther, a former teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School, was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death in the Oct. 25, 2021 crash.

The crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard killed 27-year-old Leza Watts. Troopers said his Jeep hit the back of a Honda as the Honda was stopped at a traffic light. Watts was a rear-seat passenger in the Honda.

Oerther was previously arrested in South Carolina for DUI three times since being hired by HCS in 2005, 2009 and 2011.

In a letter signed on November 4, 2021, Oerther resigned, effective November 5. Under the section of reasons given for his resignation, he checked “other” and did not provide any comments in the comments section. The letter was signed just two days after Oerther’s educator certificate was suspended by the South Carolina Board of Education.