HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is set to open four locations in Horry County over the next few years, according to a company spokesperson.

Custard & Steakburger Holdings, a new franchise group, recently signed an agreement for four locations in Horry County, according to the spokesperson. One location will be along Highway 501 in Carolina Forest and another along Highway 9 in Longs.

Those two locations “are currently in the early stages of development” and are expected to open in summer 2023, according to the spokesperson.

The restaurant sells burgers, hot dogs and frozen custard.

There are no confirmed locations for the other two restaurants at this time.

Freddy’s opened in 2002 and was founded by Bill and Randy Simon with a business partner, Scott Redler, according to the company’s website. The restaurant was named after Bill and Randy’s father Freddy Simon, who is a World War II veteran.