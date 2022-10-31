HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February.
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday.
Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found on the city of Myrtle Beach website.