Free veteran housing could be coming to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Providing Hope VA is a local non-profit that helps homeless veterans in Horry County find housing, and it wants to expand its facility to build temporary housing for homeless veterans.

The facility would include apartments, a doctor’s office, classrooms, kitchens, and recreation areas.

Homeless veterans would be able to stay until they are able to afford their own housing. Providing Hope offers job resources to help veterans get back on their feet financially.

Minta Threatte is the director at Providing Hope. She said that there are a lot of veterans living in hotels in the area, and they pay for as many as they can to be able to stay in a hotel.

“These people served our country and what I’m able to enjoy and what I’m able to enjoy, what you’re able to enjoy and what our children are able to enjoy is because of their sacrifices,” Threatte said. “And they don’t know when their next meal will be or where they are going to sleep at night.”

Arthur Austin is a Vietnam veteran. He lives in a veteran assistance complex that only has eight apartments. He said that there is not enough housing assistance in the area to meet the needs if homeless veterans. Austin said he knows too many veterans that are living in tents on the streets of Myrtle Beach.

“Without veteran’s assistance, I wouldn’t be here I would probably be homeless, they changed my life completely,” Austin said.

Veteran Elijah Green said that he feels there are some people who go out of their way to make sure veterans are educated about benefits they qualify for and others have turned their back on veterans.

“Most veteran housing requires good credit, so a lot of people are denied access to housing because we didn’t have time to build our credit while fighting a war,” Green said.

Providing Hope is currently waiting for the city of Loris to approve its request.

Threatte said that it is very important for the new facility to be approved because this will help get veterans out of overpriced motels and off the streets. Threatte said the nonprofit hopes to be in a new facility next year.