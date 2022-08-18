GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who died after she was impaled by an umbrella last week in Garden City.

The funeral for Tammy Perreault will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Adams, Massachusetts, where she was born, according to an online obituary. A celebration of life will be held in South Carolina at a later date.

Perreault died Aug. 10 after she was impaled by an umbrella that was picked up by the wind while she was on the beach near Beach Access 14 near Calhoun Drive, according to officials.

“It was just a regular day,” said Michael Perreault, Tammy’s husband. “{Then} someone yelled duck, and we all ducked, and she was in the line of fire. I think what she tried to do was tip her beach chair over and when it came down it came down so fast, nobody really knew what happened. It went through her left arm, left ribcage and through her heart, and I had to watch this. She bled out on the beach.”

News13 Chief meteorologist Frank Johnson reported that the winds that day were blowing consistently at about 10 mph to 15 mph with gusts reaching 21 mph.

Tammy and her husband Mike Perreault moved to South Carolina in 2010, according to the obituary. Mike said the family’s love for the beach is what brought them to the Grand Strand.

Now, hundreds of people from South Carolina and other states are mourning and angry, he said.

“Everybody’s really, really mad,” Michael said. “Something’s gotta be done, something’s gotta be done. There’s no amount of money, no amount of nothin’ is going to bring my wife back.”

Michael said he and Tammy were inseparable and that she has been described as the sweetest person people knew, and full of life

“If you saw me, you saw her,” Michael said. “If you saw her, you saw me. I just want my wife back.”

The family said donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.