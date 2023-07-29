HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The funeral for an 11-year-old girl killed in a boating accident in South Carolina is set for Tuesday, according to an online obituary.

Olivia Knighton of Massachusetts was the daughter of a former New England Revolution soccer player, according to Nexstar’s WWLP in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Knighton was among nine people thrown overboard when their 23-foot boat was hit by a large wake from another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were 12 people on the boat at the time, and no one else was hurt.

Knighton was hit by the propeller after being thrown overboard, the DNR said. She died at a local hospital after the incident, which happened at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of Waterfront Avenue, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Knighton’s obituary remembers her as a lover of life and people.

“She formed everlasting friendships with her neighbors both young and old,” the obituary said. “She was always finding ways to be out and interacting with her friends and neighbors. Whether it was riding bikes, watering plants, or organizing a refrigerator, Olivia just loved her people and they loved her. “

Knighton was also a writer, and a selection of her poems were published. She was also a big soccer fan with her father’s team being her favorite.

“She was a huge soccer fan,” the obituary said. “Her favorite team being her dad’s team the New England Revolution, as well as Liverpool FC. Being at Gillette Stadium watching games was one of Liv’s favorite things to do. Her love for her dad and the sport shined through her excitement while watching his games. She was always so incredibly proud of her dad and his dedication and passion for the sport.”

Visitation for Knighton will be Monday at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main Street, Attleboro, M.A.

The obituary stated that Knighton enjoyed bright colors, especially teal and the family invites all to wear bright colors to celebrate her “bright and beautiful” life.

To view a livestream of the funeral, you can use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC38_Gf6KR36pjPHrqGXzRQw/live

Instead of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to think of Olivia and feel her light and show kindness in your own way.

“Donate to a charity or organization that is meaningful to you,” the obituary said. “Give someone a hug, smile at a stranger, leave someone a note of encouragement, look for ways to pay it forward every single day. Do it for angel Olivia and her beautiful light.”