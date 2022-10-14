ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum.

The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting the family.

Matthew DeWitt, 25, was arrested on Monday in the Atlantic Beach area after authorities said he shot and killed Natasha Stevens, 52. She was found dead Sunday at a home in the Conway area.

DeWitt is also a suspect in the deaths of Atlantic Beach Town Councilman James DeWitt II, his father, and Gloria DeWitt, who were both found shot to death on Sunday in Richland County. WLTX in Columbia reported that deputies found their bodies after being called to a home on Greensprings Drive.

Authorities have not said how Matthew DeWitt was related to Stevens or Gloria DeWitt, but former Atlantic Beach councilman John Sketers told News13 on Tuesday that Stevens was a cousin of James DeWitt.

A bond hearing for DeWitt has been scheduled for December.