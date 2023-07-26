HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The beaches and the water will always be the Grand Strand’s biggest tourist attractions, but Horry County leaders hope a new rural civic center will lead more people to look farther inland for entertainment, leisure and educational opportunities.

They picture a venue that can host equestrian events, monster truck shows, conventions, large-scale concerts, and even a place that could help college students pursue their dreams.

Plans for the civic center have been in the works for more than a year, and the county recently purchased 500 acres off Highways 501 and 22 near Hardwick Road for the project.

Horry County Councilman Micahel Masciarelli said one goal is to bolster the part of the county that isn’t right on the water.

“People are looking for larger venues, more modern, and close to the beach because obviously, people are out with the horses all day in the heat,” Masciarelli said. “They want to cool off. They want to go to dinner at night. So we give them something that in that location 30 minutes that are at the beach in the middle of everything.”

It’s one way to showcase all that Horry County has to offer.

“Horry County’s somewhat of a one-trick pony, you know, in which we have tourism, we have the beach,” he said. “If we had a bad weather year, we had hurricanes, whatever the case might be, that kind of gets shut down and our income tightens.”

Masciarelli also envisions a venue that could be used to boost higher-education opportunities like veterinary programs.

“Something that Coastal Carolina, which is always looking to expand, doesn’t have, but they haven’t had a facility to be able to do that,” Masciarelli said. “[It’s] an enormous opportunity for the college to grow in another aspect and give something for the students that they have traditionally not been able to get.”

Masciarelli said a small portion of the land has also been dedicated to the National Guard for a training facility.

“You know, in this position, you hear all the negatives all the time,” he said. “I have not had the first person give any negative comments on this facility, the purchase anything. So I would say this has been viewed to this point as a very, very positive undertaking by Horry County to grow our area and diversify it from just people staying at the beach.

So far, more than $2 million has been raised for the facility, according to Masciarelli said, who said fundraising efforts are continuing.