Galivants Ferry man sexually assaulted girl, Horry County police say

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 61-year-old Galivants Ferry man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl last month, according to authorities.

Edward Williams was driving a girl home when he took her to Hughes Landing, parked in a corner and sexually assaulted her, according to an incident report.

The crime happened on Jan. 15, according to the report. He has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.

He remained incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Monday morning.