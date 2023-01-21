HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said.

A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have been reported.

The fire remains under investigation. Horry County police assisted HCFR with this fire.