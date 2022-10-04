GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s no timeline for when crews will finish removing the tons of sand deposited on Waccamaw Dive in Garden City by Hurricane Ian, officials said on Monday.

Horry County Public Works crews and other workers started working on Saturday after the storm had passed.

“We’re doing it as quick as we can,” said Ryan Brown, the district supervisor for Horry County Public Works.

Waccamaw Drive, which runs along the coast through Garden City, was covered in several feet of sand as Ian blew the dunes and ocean water deeper onto the land.

One landscaper, who has lived in the area his entire life, said the cleanup could take longer than after past hurricanes.

“Time-consuming cause of how much sand there is,” Chaz Binkley said. “It might not look like a lot, but once you start digging into it, it turns into a lot. Where the water sat on it, it compacted down. This one’s probably topped all of them for at least a couple of years.”

As of Monday evening, only residents and construction crews were allowed on the roads that surround Waccamaw Drive.

“Access to the roads are the main focus,” said Thomas Bell, a public information officer for Horry County. “They’ve been doing that in Garden City the past few days.”

While crews work to recover from the physical impact of the hurricane, the financial effects of the storm won’t be known until later.

“We’ll have a better idea in terms of damage cost and the recovery and cleanup costs probably a little bit later in the week, if not next week,” Bell said.

Bell said county leader appreciate the patience shown by the community.

“It takes a while to get the trucks in, get them out.” he said. “I understand people want to get in, want to be able to get their vehicles down Waccamaw Drive, things like that, but the crews have big heavy equipment they need to move around … so that’s why we’ve had some of those road closures.”