GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — When the sun goes down, the lights come up at Don Weaver’s house.

For the past two years, Weaver has been making a real winter wonderland happen at his Garden City home. He decks out his house and yard with more than 215,000 lights that are programmed to 27 Christmas tunes.

Turning his home into a Christmas lover’s dream is not an easy task. It takes several people, an 80-foot lift and more than a month to hang the lights and set up the displays. Weaver said the community loves coming out to see the display, and he loves to see them smile.

“[We see] an average of 200 to 300 people a night,” Weaver said. “I’m out here every night between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and I walk around with ’em and let ’em walk the pathways.”

Weaver’s display is not one you enjoy from your car window. He encourages people to park their cars, get out and enjoy the scenes up close.

“You can park across the street at Garden City Baptist Church,” Weaver said. “I’ve worked out a thing with the pastor there, and they’ve been very nice about it.”

Since last year, Weaver has only upped his game. He has added thousands of more lights and six new displays. He is already thinking ahead to next year when he will up his game once again.

“Next year, it’ll be better ’cause we’re gonna have our new garage finished, and there’ll be another 35,000 lights,” Weaver said.

He said he hopes people will use his home as a chance to bask in the Christmas light glow with their loved ones.

Weaver’s Christmas light display is located at 534 Pine Ave. in Garden City.