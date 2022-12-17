HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Railroad track repairs will begin Saturday evening in the Carolina Forest area causing a temporary road closure, according to officials.
Horry County Government said Gardner Lacy Road will close at 8 p.m. Saturday to allow RJ Corman crews to repair railroad tracks. The road is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
The detour route is shown in the image below.
The detour reroutes traffic from Gardner Lacy Road to Postal Way Road and then onto Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to HCG.
Drivers are asked to slow down, pay attention to road signs and drive cautiously while in the area for the safety of crews and neighbors.