HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A building on International Drive has been reopened after being evacuated Tuesday morning because of a possible gas leak, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:50 a.m. to 905 International Drive, the address for Ocean Bay Middle School, after getting reports of a gas odor.

The evacuation was precautionary and authorities worked with utility crews to remedy the situation, HCFR said.

No additional information was immediately available.

